Wayfinder Plugin for WordPress

I recently published my first #WordPress #plugin called Wayfinder! 🥳

When hovering over blocks in the editor, Wayfinder displays the block type and class names, making it 100x easier to identify and select the blocks you're trying to edit. 🤘

Free Download 👇
https://wordpress.org/plugins/wayfinder

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
