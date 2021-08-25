Roman Osypenko

Concept podcast platform "Podcast Transformation"

Roman Osypenko
Roman Osypenko
  • Save
Concept podcast platform "Podcast Transformation" graphic design digital mobile strategy big idea concept website ui ux web design design web ux ui grid branding swiss typography promo
Download color palette

Taking podcasts to the next level. Creating new forms of communication and exchange of useful capitals between users.

Roman Osypenko
Roman Osypenko

More by Roman Osypenko

View profile
    • Like