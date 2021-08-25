👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi... this ini my Instagram Post Design project. I often use photoshop and illustrator to create social media design. But in this project, i use canva. it's really nice and absolutely easy to use. Great for creating quick design and easy to use
*******
I open to new project
muhammadfikri.bej2@gmail.com
*****************
Please also visit my instagram
https://www.instagram.com/fikri.uiux/