The Monochromatic Institute

Youth Hostel America Advert

The Monochromatic Institute
The Monochromatic Institute
  • Save
Youth Hostel America Advert identity brand brandidentity visualidentity timeless logomark logotype logomodernism retro vintage youthhostel advertising vector design minimal illustrator clean mark logo branding
Download color palette

We're working on some advertising for Youth Hostel America.

The Monochromatic Institute
The Monochromatic Institute
Minimal design for maximum people™

More by The Monochromatic Institute

View profile
    • Like