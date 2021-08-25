yogesh mankame

Minimal. Furniture store landing page

yogesh mankame
yogesh mankame
  • Save
Minimal. Furniture store landing page flat web vector graphic design illustration art fashion app ux illustration landing page graphic mobileui uidesign website webpage minimalist design branding ui minimal
Download color palette

minimal furniture store landing page concept

yogesh mankame
yogesh mankame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by yogesh mankame

View profile
    • Like