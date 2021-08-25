Dmitrij
Shelter

Shelter illustration flat character fireart fireart studio character design 2d illustration
One of the spooky shelters that were made for a big project inside fireart. You can check other shelters here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125631537/Shelters

