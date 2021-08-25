Slotopaint

Pizza Themed slot game Background

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Hire Me
  • Save
Pizza Themed slot game Background casino designer casino slot slot machine art slot designer slot game design slot game art design game background designer background illustration background image background design background art background illustration digital art slot design graphic design gambling game art game design
Download color palette

Here is a picture of a real bakery, where there is a work surface with a steel surface, side tables, a knife lying on it, a bowl with a towel and sliced ​​bread.

In the middle is an island with a steel table top, on which are red tomatoes, a plate of tomato sauce, in the center is a bag of flour, and on the right, on a wooden board, is kneaded dough.

On the left is a stone oven made of reddish stone, next to which a plump baker in a white suit with a red apron, in a cap, is sitting on a chair, holding a ready-made pizza.

Directly on the stone wall is a panel with hanging kitchen utensils. To the left is a tall cabinet with pizza boxes and plates.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/pizza-party/

#pizza #pizzathemed #pizzaslot #background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Game Design
Hire Me

More by Slotopaint

View profile
    • Like