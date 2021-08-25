Pizza Themed slot game Background

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Here is a picture of a real bakery, where there is a work surface with a steel surface, side tables, a knife lying on it, a bowl with a towel and sliced bread.
⠀
In the middle is an island with a steel table top, on which are red tomatoes, a plate of tomato sauce, in the center is a bag of flour, and on the right, on a wooden board, is kneaded dough.
⠀
On the left is a stone oven made of reddish stone, next to which a plump baker in a white suit with a red apron, in a cap, is sitting on a chair, holding a ready-made pizza.
⠀
Directly on the stone wall is a panel with hanging kitchen utensils. To the left is a tall cabinet with pizza boxes and plates.
⠀
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/pizza-party/
⠀
