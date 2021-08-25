Catch Me If You Can Graphic Props

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Graphic props in films can make or break the authenticity of a scene. And I’ve been curious as to what it could look like to break down a script. So I downloaded some software, the screenplay to “Catch Me If You Can”, and researched the heck out of 1960's design standards. Here are some recreations of some ephemera from 1965. Leo forever. ✌🏼