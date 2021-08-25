Beth Mathews

Catch Me If You Can Graphic Props

Graphic props in films can make or break the authenticity of a scene. And I’ve been curious as to what it could look like to break down a script. So I downloaded some software, the screenplay to “Catch Me If You Can”, and researched the heck out of 1960's design standards. Here are some recreations of some ephemera from 1965. Leo forever. ✌🏼

