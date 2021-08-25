Ross Shafer

Ross Shafer
Almost Famous Logo local hands gold design identity flower hand branding logo
Almost Famous Logo local hands gold design identity flower hand branding logo
  1. AF.jpg
  2. AF2.jpg

Logo for Almost Famous coming soon to Mass Ave in Indianapolis

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Design. Illustration. Typography. Good Fun.

