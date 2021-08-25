Iryne S

A raster cartoon character named "Humster".

A raster cartoon character named "Humster". raster character animal 2d illustration cg art
A raster cartoon character named "Humster". Likes candies and chocolate. Has a friend named "Mouse". Phlegmatic in nature. Goes to the primary school.

Aug 25, 2021
