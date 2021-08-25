Corporate Intro Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is a intro animation logo pack for your brand. A simple easy to edit and customize color pack intro video template which can be used for marketing your products and services for your brand to stand out. An eye-catching and attractive that can appear on your presentation, website, homepage, to attract visitors, enhance your digital advertising banners.
4K (3840×2160)
No Plug-In required
All universalized expressions
5 Different Color Style Animated Logo
Color controllers
CC and above
Easy customization – Drop in your logo and hit render
Help file included