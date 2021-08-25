Ritesh Kumar

Zeropay - Mobile app

Hello folks! 💜

Today I want to share with you a smart banking application. 💳

This app will help you manage your daily spending with advanced planning and statistics, as well as move money internationally and spend more effortlessly. Zeropay is revolutionising the way traditional banking is done.I'm rethinking banking to be more technologically advanced and customer-centric, giving you a one-of-a-kind experience.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements and If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️.

Aug 25, 2021
