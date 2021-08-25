Lezea Akther Bristy

A LETTER DESIGN

A LETTER DESIGN typography illustration design brand identity company logo vector modern clear logo creative logo unique logo branding professional logo simple logo minimal logo a logo letter logo logo graphic design
This is my logo and branding project. I used A letter for this design. If you like my work don't forget to appreciate my project.Thank you so much.

Let's talk about your project-
bristyakther577@gmail.com

