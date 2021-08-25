Camilo Vera

Self Portrait

Self Portrait texture rain punk man doc martens editorial emo purple overlay gradient pencil character hand drawn self portrait procreate gif animation illustration
Illustration and animation on Procreate (iPad Pro and Apple Pencil).

