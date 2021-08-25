The Mississippi Eight

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I finished this drawing after learning about a family of pups that were found horribly neglected. I partnered with Second Chance Rescue NYC to create this piece for them and I was able to raise enough funds for each and every one of these dogs find their forever homes! I am so thankful that I was given a chance to help in my own way!
What do you guys think?
