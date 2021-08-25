David Hendrikson

The Mississippi Eight

The Mississippi Eight comic book branding custom artwork vector dog design animals graphic design illustration
I finished this drawing after learning about a family of pups that were found horribly neglected. I partnered with Second Chance Rescue NYC to create this piece for them and I was able to raise enough funds for each and every one of these dogs find their forever homes! I am so thankful that I was given a chance to help in my own way!

What do you guys think?
Email for any custom work: david@hendrickboards.com
Instagram: instagram.com/davidlhendrick

