Chelsea Football Poster - Reece James

Chelsea Football Poster - Reece James typography clean gradient white blue player sport poster graphic design art direction fanmade illustration sport player football player chelsea football sport poster graphic design
Yet another 20min concept.

This time i didn't want to go down the usual esport path, and instead tried with a football player. I for sure could have challenged the grid more. But keeping it to a 20min concept, i had to cut some corners.

I have no particular knowledge of football, but the purpose of the poster is to illustrate how easy it is to create something as long as you stick to familiar design concepts.

