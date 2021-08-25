阿虾aha

CR7 练习

阿虾aha
阿虾aha
  • Save
CR7 练习 character c4d 3d
Download color palette

C4D的布料模拟还是不太好用，后面再用MD试试吧。另外重新掌握了人体建模和UV贴图，一点点进步也是不错的。

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
阿虾aha
阿虾aha

More by 阿虾aha

View profile
    • Like