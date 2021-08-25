Artur Shulga
Panic button mobile application minimal creative panic app ui ui ux uxui ios app design app concept mobile application mobileapp mobile app interface design
Many employees in real estate agencies are involved in showcasing real estate to buyers. And it may not always be safe.

We have developed a dedicated countdown timer button. An employee can click on it in case of a threat to life, if the timer expires and the employee does not cancel it, then a signal with the employee's location will be sent to the security post and help will be sent to employee.

