Panic button mobile application

Many employees in real estate agencies are involved in showcasing real estate to buyers. And it may not always be safe.
We have developed a dedicated countdown timer button. An employee can click on it in case of a threat to life, if the timer expires and the employee does not cancel it, then a signal with the employee's location will be sent to the security post and help will be sent to employee.
