Course details page for E-learning hub

Course details page for E-learning hub
Course details page describe all course attributes

- Course price
- Course time and date
- Course level
- Course language
- Course place
- Course rating
- Course description and if it's part of a track

For Endexel E-learning hub and directory for courses, track, mentors, and articles

