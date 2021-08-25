Bony Amin

Cyclean web UI design

Bony Amin
Bony Amin
  • Save
Cyclean web UI design simple design interface user interface website logo uidesign cycle landing page web ui cycle website cycle branding uiux minimalist ui design ux landing page design design ui
Download color palette

This is a customizable cycle website user interface. I've tried to make it simple and minimal. Hope you'll like it.

Bony Amin
Bony Amin

More by Bony Amin

View profile
    • Like