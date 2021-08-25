Chip David

5 Monkeys Inflatables

Chip David
Chip David
Hire Me
  • Save
5 Monkeys Inflatables family fun fun monkeys vector illustration logo drawing chipdavid dogwings
5 Monkeys Inflatables family fun fun monkeys vector illustration logo drawing chipdavid dogwings
5 Monkeys Inflatables family fun fun monkeys vector illustration logo drawing chipdavid dogwings
Download color palette
  1. 5 MONKEYS 1.jpg
  2. 5 MONKEYS 3.jpg
  3. 5 MONKEYS 2.jpg

Logo concepts for fun inflatables company

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Chip David
Chip David
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Chip David

View profile
    • Like