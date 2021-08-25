Thi Pham

Habigo Mobile App - Shot #2

Habigo Mobile App - Shot #2 fitness tracker health .habit habit tracker ux design mobile app ui design uiux
Habigo is a mobile app that helps users keep track of their habits, get more motivation, more friends, and build new good habits.

👉 Let's view full my presentation at Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/126090509/Habigo-UIUX-Design-Case-Study

