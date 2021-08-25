Codepoint.

IODOMI - design process page

IODOMI - design process page
Hey 👋

We would like to share one more shot of project we have done. IODOMI — a platform that unites professional interior designers and people who need design services.

The process page helps designer and client approve moodboard, design concepts, floor plan, shopping list and communicate in a chat at the same time.

What do you think? Share your feedback ⚡️

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
