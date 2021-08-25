Zachary

Simplistic Music App

Simplistic Music App abstract simplistic minimal onboarding app cinema 4d material texture glass design iridescent holographic ux ios purple ui 3d
Made a simple render of the new Dolby logo, and tried to incorporate it into a app's onboarding experience

Visual, Motion and Graphic designer based in Singapore
