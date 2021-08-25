Semplice Supply Mockups

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Our Semplice™ Supply Smartwatch mockup.
✓ Incl. PSD with masks
✓ Use for your real or concept UI designs
✓ Use for your portfolio case studies
✓ Use for your design presentations
Get it here: http://semplice.com/smart-watch-mockup
(above is an example of what you can do with it)
Have a nice day,
S