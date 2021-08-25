Surya Anand

Semplice Supply Mockups

↳ LIVE!

Our Semplice™ Supply Smartwatch mockup.
✓ Incl. PSD with masks
✓ Use for your real or concept UI designs
✓ Use for your portfolio case studies
✓ Use for your design presentations

Get it here: http://semplice.com/smart-watch-mockup
(above is an example of what you can do with it)

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
