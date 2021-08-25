涂鸦小P

C4D 影视ICON

涂鸦小P
涂鸦小P
  • Save
C4D 影视ICON branding 2.5d 3d c4d design illustration 涂鸦小p
Download color palette

最近在嘗試做C4D的icon。

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
涂鸦小P
涂鸦小P

More by 涂鸦小P

View profile
    • Like