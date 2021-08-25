Full Circle Design

Fundi UI Dashboard Design FinTec Case Study

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
  • Save
Fundi UI Dashboard Design FinTec Case Study financeapp fintec appdesign mobileappdesign uxdesign uifreelancer uxfreelancer uxireland logo illustration design branding websitedesign webdesign uiuxdesign ireland designireland uidesign
Download color palette

Fundi UI Dashboard Design Case Study - Finance Tracking Mobile App Design

Responsive application design of a Financial tracking application
with integrated payment system.

Want to hear more about this project or maybe you would like to work with us?
Email aaron@fullcircledesign.ie

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

More by Full Circle Design

View profile
    • Like