Hey Everyone, this is my concept of a more "accessible" chat application.
This App does everything and provides all the services which mainstream apps provide PLUS as an added functionality this helps people (aimed for people having communication barriers/ disability such as autism) to find "reply suggestions" while talking to their loved one's..
Hope you enjoy it!!
Feel free to share your thoughts on the comment section.
