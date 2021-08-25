Mithun Mitra

Free Mockup - Business Card with leaves Closeup View

Free Mockup - Business Card with leaves Closeup View
Modern Business Card with leaves Closeup Mockup
Free Download:
https://bit.ly/3khcaUc

Create a photo-realistic Business Card Mockup for your logo or brand design in a few seconds. This advanced and exclusive mockup enables you to present your logo as a realistic embossed effect with gold, silver & bronze color metallic foil in a professional business card.

This PSD file uses the Smart-Object feature. So you can use it on texts, shapes, raster or vector logos. You just need to replace them into the smart object of this mockup.

