Tracktivity App UI

Tracktivity is all about doing small, but frequent, bouts of regular moderate-intensity physical activity, so that you build up to 150 minutes of physical activity a week - the NHS recommend amount.

The app links with a cost effective Fitbit Versa Lite to capture the user's activity and provide them with prompts and real time feedback on their Tracktivity progress

Users are able to set their own goals with intuitive data provided to help guide their decision. Alternatively they can let the app determine goals based on their activity levels using the auto goal setting function.

The Tracktivity app is a one-stop-shop packed full of useful features to help users get the most out of their Tracktivity experience. These include a stopwatch for timing Tracktivities, reminders of setting Tracktivity notifications, a forum, a case studies area and a rich library of Tracktivity examples with a 'Tractivity Generator' randomiser tool.