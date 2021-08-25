Ilya Sablin

Currency Exchange Mobile App Design

Ilya Sablin
Ilya Sablin
Hire Me
  • Save
Currency Exchange Mobile App Design app charts currency currency exchange currency converter mobile app design mobile app finance finance app graphics graph ui icons investment investing ux ui mobile mvp
Currency Exchange Mobile App Design app charts currency currency exchange currency converter mobile app design mobile app finance finance app graphics graph ui icons investment investing ux ui mobile mvp
Currency Exchange Mobile App Design app charts currency currency exchange currency converter mobile app design mobile app finance finance app graphics graph ui icons investment investing ux ui mobile mvp
Currency Exchange Mobile App Design app charts currency currency exchange currency converter mobile app design mobile app finance finance app graphics graph ui icons investment investing ux ui mobile mvp
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png

Exchanging money has never been easier. You just have to log in to get access to your wallet with different currencies - then you can start creating your own buy/sell bids or browsing offers of others to find your next best deal.

This app strives to provide all information in an easy to read manner. The minimalistic interface helps to focus users' attention on important detail, without unnecessary visual distraction.

Made with Ronas IT Team

Ilya Sablin
Ilya Sablin
Product Designer 💌 ilyasox1@gmail•com
Hire Me

More by Ilya Sablin

View profile
    • Like