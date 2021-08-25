Bear-ter-fly

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
An unused concept for a restaurant brand I'm currently working on. We are going in a totally different direction now, but I really loved this little mythical coat of arms guy. Unfortunately a post to my dribbble page may be the only exposure he'll get. Backstory: The last wild grizzly in California was named "Monarch". He spent a good portion of his life held in captivity.. as a sight to see for tourists. Giving him butterfly wings was my attempt at finally setting him free. Farewell my friend.... *cue "dust in the wind"*