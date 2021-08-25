Ashley Trommler

Bear-ter-fly

Ashley Trommler
Ashley Trommler
Hire Me
  • Save
Bear-ter-fly graphic design kentucky louisville san francisco california restaurant family crest crest butterfly bear coat of arms badge vector design logo branding illustration
Download color palette

An unused concept for a restaurant brand I'm currently working on. We are going in a totally different direction now, but I really loved this little mythical coat of arms guy. Unfortunately a post to my dribbble page may be the only exposure he'll get. Backstory: The last wild grizzly in California was named "Monarch". He spent a good portion of his life held in captivity.. as a sight to see for tourists. Giving him butterfly wings was my attempt at finally setting him free. Farewell my friend.... *cue "dust in the wind"*

Ashley Trommler
Ashley Trommler
Designer/Art Director specialized in Branding & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Ashley Trommler

View profile
    • Like