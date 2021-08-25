Tatiana Trotskaya

Checkout Page | DailyUI #002

Checkout Page | DailyUI #002 mobile web design finance money credit card payment dailyui 002 dailyuioo2 dailyui 002 creditcard credit card form uxui design ux ui app design app
The second day of #DailyUI challenge.
Hope you like it!

P.S. Any feedback is welcome 💌

Tatiana Trotskaya

