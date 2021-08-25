Aron Chaves

Sign Up page

Aron Chaves
Aron Chaves
  • Save
Sign Up page ui design
Download color palette

I made this on XD as a first design, leave some feedback if you can please !!!!!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Aron Chaves
Aron Chaves

More by Aron Chaves

View profile
    • Like