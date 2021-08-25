Sergey Shamaev

DoctorGym

DoctorGym
Coaching aimed at sports, health, thoughts, so that a person himself comes to the awareness of proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. There will be content about this in Instagram, as well as a guide consisting of a set of techniques and lectures on medicine, rehabilitation, psychology, dietetics and sports.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
