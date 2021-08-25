Damiano Magrini

Landing page | Daily UI #003

Landing page | Daily UI #003 responsive web design web design responsive desktop mobile dailyui003 dailyui 003 003 home home page landing page landing web interface dailyui design figma ux ui
Hot pink! Ah, one of my all-time favorite colors. For my third daily UI, I tried to spice up the landing page with large text and bold colors. What do you think about it? Please let me know!

Typeface: IBM Plex Sans. Image by Andras Vas on Uplabs. Thanks!

