Иконки для магазина электроники / Icons for electronics store

Иконки для магазина электроники / Icons for electronics store electronics store иконки icons дизайн графический дизайн ui illustration photoshop graphic design design
Сделал иконки для сайта по продаже электроники. Нарисовал их в простом, но
интересном стиле. Иконки векторные. Работал в Adobe Illustrator.

Made icons for a website selling electronics. I drew them in a simple but interesting style. Vector icons. He worked in Adobe Illustrator.

