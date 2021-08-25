Thien Nguyen

Map UI UX

Thien Nguyen
Thien Nguyen
  • Save
Map UI UX remake simple simplified search map icon typography ui vector branding logo ux illustration design app
Download color palette

A simplified Search map that allows for information to be easily relayed to the user.

Thien Nguyen
Thien Nguyen

More by Thien Nguyen

View profile
    • Like