My Projects

Brady J. Frey

Brady J. Frey
Brady J. Frey
Sidebar design for an upcoming web application for project management- each category will allow for a project screenshot and appropriate identification. New and Add are using the excellent Silksreen bitmap font.

Posted on May 5, 2011
