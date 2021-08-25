Gani Sigit

#Daily UI | 1 - Sign Up Page

#Daily UI | 1 - Sign Up Page dailyui website web design webdesign web user interface ui design
#DailyUI

Hello,

this is sign up pages for workshop website that i create to make modern, clean vibes.

I would love to hear your feedback on this Design, Thanks!!

Let's Connect :
📧 ganysigit1@gmail.com

🚀 Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Behance

Credit :
paperpillar 3D Icon

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
