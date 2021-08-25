Lynda Mc Donald

UI Design for Cute Sci Fi Adventure Game - Story Pop Up Screen

sci fi ui ux design ui designer video game gaming userinterface ui ux ui design uidesign game ui ui
This is a design that I created for the Sci Fi precision platformer Ari's Journey. I designed the UI for the game with pink as the main color which is unusual in a sci fi game. I wanted to create something different that would stand out and fit the "cute" style art that was already implemented in the game.

