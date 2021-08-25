Jasmine Kramer

Kava Beverage

Kava Beverage tropical beverage packaging design
Beverage mockup. The goal was to design an eye-catching beverage that is a health-conscious alternative to alcohol. Kava contains substances called kavapyrones. They act much like alcohol on your brain, making you feel calm, relaxed, and happy. The beverage would taste like ripe island fruit with a joyful boost.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
