Alisa Wismer

The Station Branding

Alisa Wismer
Alisa Wismer
Hire Me
  • Save
The Station Branding typography logo logo design adobe illustrator vector graphic design brand design illustrator branding
Download color palette

Primary logo and secondary marks for The Station, an old service station renovated and reimagined into a multi-vendor food hub in Bucks County, PA. Coming soon!

Alisa Wismer
Alisa Wismer
Designer & doodler in (sometimes) sunny Philadelphia.
Hire Me

More by Alisa Wismer

View profile
    • Like