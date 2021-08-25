Jonas Deprund

Octave Octave website - Pictograms proposal

Jonas Deprund
Jonas Deprund
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Proposal for performance page of Octave Octave website

Made at Octave Octave

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Jonas Deprund
Jonas Deprund
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonas Deprund

View profile
    • Like