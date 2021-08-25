Hey friends! 👋 Green glass bottle with red wine mockup on sale now! 🍾🍾🍾 😃

Present your amazing design on this high-quality mockup of a green glass bottle with red wine Mockup. The item is presented in a front view. The bottle’s filling is not editable. Includes special layers and smart object for your amazing artworks. Gold layer is available for the label design 👍

Here you can see how it works. Enjoy! YouTube

Mockup is HERE.

My Behance