Green Glass Bottle with Red Wine Mockup

Green Glass Bottle with Red Wine Mockup champagne red wine green bottle olcohol bottle alcohol alco sparcle sparcling wine wine bottle mockup wine mockup wine package wine design pack packaging package yellow images mock-up mock up mockup
Hey friends! 👋 Green glass bottle with red wine mockup on sale now! 🍾🍾🍾 😃

Present your amazing design on this high-quality mockup of a green glass bottle with red wine Mockup. The item is presented in a front view. The bottle’s filling is not editable. Includes special layers and smart object for your amazing artworks. Gold layer is available for the label design 👍

