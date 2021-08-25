Brightscout

Wedge - Fintech Mobile UI

Wedge - Fintech Mobile UI
We're proud to share some additional UI/UX work we did for our amazing friends at Wedge. Wedge helps you invest in different asset classes and then helps you intelligently make day to day purchases with the profits.

You can check out the full case study on Behance

It came out super clean and intuitive.

Enjoy!

