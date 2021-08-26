Alina Pantielieieva

🌖 Numerology&Horoscope app

Hey guys! 👋🏻
I would like to show you the Numerology&Horoscope app.
The app offers you a chance to explore the world of Astrology and Numerology to demystify your personality and future.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
