Nusrath Rahman

FIONA

Hi,
Here is the new dribbble shot " FIONA". This logo based on Letter F and love icon. This logo can be used on love related app. This is a unused logo. I f you want this logo please contact me.
Thanks
For Freelancer work: nfrahman32446@gmail.com

