Baseline Coatings Roofing

camo roofing branding design illustration design logos logo vector branding
This mark is for a hunting buddy of mine who is starting a roof coating company. He wanted to go with camo as the color way for his brand so he could get branded hunting gear for him and his crew and we both wanted to stay away from any blatantly obvious mark.

Overall, I think it turned out really well!

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
