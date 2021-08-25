Belar Rama

ONI MUSIC BRAND/// REBRAND

ONI MUSIC BRAND/// REBRAND motion graphics animation graphic design 3d ad ui vector logo typography icon branding brandidentity minimal illustration design
RECONCEPTION OF THE ONI MUSIC BRAND
One of my favorite projects from the year 2020. Which received positive feedback from a large number of people. As a response, I decided to provide a bit of help to this concept and bring you something completely new and improved. Thanks a lot :)

